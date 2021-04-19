Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 304.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 697,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,352 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.86 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

