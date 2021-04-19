Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 273,750 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,889,000. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of AAL opened at $22.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.