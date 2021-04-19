Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Grows By 51.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

