Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Grows By 51.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
Read More: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.