Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

