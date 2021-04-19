Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $113.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

