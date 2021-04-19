Short Interest in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Increases By 52.1%

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the March 15th total of 312,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

GECC opened at $3.34 on Monday. Great Elm Capital has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Great Elm Capital had a negative net margin of 98.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

GECC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Great Elm Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Elm Capital stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 410.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.54% of Great Elm Capital worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

