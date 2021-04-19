Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,599 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $26.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

