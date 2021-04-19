Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €270.00 ($317.65) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €244.80 ($288.00).

Volkswagen stock opened at €245.05 ($288.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of €165.23.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

