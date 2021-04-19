Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of BHC opened at $30.03 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

