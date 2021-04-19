Veriti Management LLC Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1,327.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.09.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,965 shares of company stock valued at $12,877,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $219.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.76 and a twelve month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

