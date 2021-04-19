Veriti Management LLC Purchases 474 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $78.21 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

