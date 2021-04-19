Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 1,599 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.62 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $33.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

