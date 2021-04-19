Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,807 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

BUD opened at $68.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $72.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.