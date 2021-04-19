Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

