The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX opened at $190.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.24.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

