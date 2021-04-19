Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 175 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $166.11 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

