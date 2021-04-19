State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,690 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $2,369,868.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

NYSE KFY opened at $64.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

