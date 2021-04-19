Norges Bank Makes New $35.88 Million Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 79,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,882,000. Norges Bank owned 0.40% of AMERCO as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL opened at $612.50 on Monday. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $603.31 and a 200-day moving average of $472.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

