Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 984,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,681,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN opened at $43.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

