Norges Bank Takes $35.41 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,089,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPR opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 1.82. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

