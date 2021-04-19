Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,899,000. Norges Bank owned 0.83% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $176.47 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $242.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

