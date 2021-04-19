DA Davidson Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $378.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $347.00 to $378.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.32.

Shares of GS stock opened at $342.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

