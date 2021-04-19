Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $86,080.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $86,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at $972,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $130,900.00.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

