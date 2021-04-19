Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CIEN opened at $56.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,685 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 423,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

