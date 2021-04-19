AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $444,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $72.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,917 shares of company stock worth $3,377,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

