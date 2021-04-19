ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.07. ATN International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $795.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

