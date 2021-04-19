Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Cirrus Logic posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 160,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

