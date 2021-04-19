Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $45.20 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 12,870 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $584,040.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

