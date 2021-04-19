DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $370,000 Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,219 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,971,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,148 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

