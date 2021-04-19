JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Sells $2,895,469.20 in Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market cap of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

