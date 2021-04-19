Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $196,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,097 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE TSE opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.24.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.