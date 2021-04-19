Morgan Stanley Has $14.22 Million Stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 3,359.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after buying an additional 988,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100,525 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,180,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREQ stock opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $327.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $58.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FREQ shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $79.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $910,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,129 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

