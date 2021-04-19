AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX opened at $52.86 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

