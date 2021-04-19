AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 85,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $16.26 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.