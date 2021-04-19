AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 106,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.07.

F stock opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

