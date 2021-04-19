Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $63,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $238.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.25 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

