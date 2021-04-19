Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Premier posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Premier by 321.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,533,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 210,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after buying an additional 97,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

