AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $43.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

