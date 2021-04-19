FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI opened at $92.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $92.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

