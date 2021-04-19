Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

