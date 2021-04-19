FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.