Susquehanna International Group LLP Makes New $221,000 Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 573,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.77. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $93.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $233.58 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

