Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Shares of SON opened at $64.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

