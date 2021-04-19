Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $49.63 Million Stock Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,071,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 90,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 8.16% of Dorian LPG worth $49,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $535.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christina Tan sold 13,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $187,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

