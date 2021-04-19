FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

NUE opened at $79.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $82.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.