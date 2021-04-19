FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

