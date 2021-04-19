FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after acquiring an additional 189,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $376.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.19 and a 52-week high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

