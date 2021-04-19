Short Interest in Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) Drops By 31.0%

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THMG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMG opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Thunder Mountain Gold has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Thunder Mountain Gold Company Profile

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc, a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property comprising 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho.

