The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWGAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.51.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

