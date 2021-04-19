FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,220 BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in BHP Group by 127.4% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in BHP Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000.

BHP stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

